"Ritual" by Rob Redding is a must-read for anyone interested in the intersection of tradition and modernity. Redding’s concept of Ritualmination offers a compelling and critical examination of ritual practices, advocating for their reformation to ensure they remain relevant in today’s society. This book resonates deeply with readers concerned about social justice and contemporary values.

Redding effectively navigates the complexities of how rituals shape cultural identities and influence societal norms. By analyzing various rituals through a modern lens, he encourages readers to reconsider their significance in today’s rapidly changing world. The discussion weaves together historical contexts and current societal challenges, making a case for the evolution of these practices to reflect contemporary ideals.

Through thoughtful inquiry and provocative insights, Redding challenges traditional notions, inspiring readers to engage with rituals in a more meaningful way. His work serves not only as an analysis but as a call to action for individuals and communities to innovate and adapt rituals that honor their heritage while promoting inclusivity and progress. Ultimately, "Ritual" lays the groundwork for a deeper understanding of how we might transform our practices to better serve the complexities of modern life. Ritual is out this Halloween!

What the media are saying about Rob Redding’s Redding News Review

 

“A New York political independent who has been a talk-show host and runs a website focused on Black-oriented news.” - Washington Post

 

“He has established an impressive base for his show across the U.S. as ‘America’s Independent Voice.’” -Radio Online

 

Rob Redding is “dominating Black news online with his podcast  ‘Redding News Review Unrestricted.’” - Urban Insite

 

“He is an incredibly intelligent and talented radio talk show host…he is a rolling stone who is not afraid to tackle some of the ‘uncomfortable’ issues in the black community like homosexuality and transgendered issues.” - Radio Facts

 

